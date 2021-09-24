State Fair of Virginia returns to Meadow Event Park

DOSWELL, Va. -- The State Fair of Virginia is back at the Meadow Event Park after taking a year off due to the pandemic.

There are some changes this year that visitors may notice from past years.

Organizers said things will be more spread out around the park, and they've added a lot more green space.

Many fan favorites will return including lots of entertainment, food and livestock competitions.

And yes, there will be turkey legs to eat.

Parking is free this year, unless you would like to pay for closer parking.

Organizers said the main goal is for everyone to have fun while also feeling comfortable with social distancing.

"We have ample space on the property and this year, we opted to space things out on the you know, the fair is a little more spread out and we're hoping that helps people feel a little bit more comfortable," said Pam Wiley with the State Fair of Virginia. "We have always made a point of having lots and lots of hand washing stations around. "

There will be no mask requirement to get into the State Fair and doors open at 10 a.m. on Friday. The fair will run through Oct. 3.

