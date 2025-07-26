SpaceX rocket carrying Starlink satellites seen 'moving fast' in morning sky over Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — A rocket carrying Starlink satellites was spotted in the sky above Central Virginia early Saturday morning.

SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral in Florida just after 5 a.m.

Falcon 9 launches 28 @Starlink satellites to orbit from Florida pic.twitter.com/QOwBRtOCEl — SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 26, 2025

This latest mission adds 28 more satellites into orbit, according to the company.

CBS 6 Weekends anchor Greg McQuade spotted the rocket in the sky on his way to work.

"This was the sight that I saw coming down Staples Mill Road this morning," McQuade said about a photo he snapped of the rocket.

Angela Morris Photo shows Starlink satellite train above Mascot in King and Queen County around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 26, 2025.

Angela Morris shared this photo of the stunning display above Mascot in King and Queen County around 5:30 a.m.

Shea Foster from West Point also submitted a photo of the rocket illuminating the early morning sky.

"You had to catch it fast, because it was moving fast up into the sky," McQuade noted.

A second Starlink mission was set to launch 24 more satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Saturday night.

Watch Falcon 9 launch 28 @Starlink satellites to orbit from Florida https://t.co/lWkPbMccan — SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 26, 2025

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.