'No contract, no coffee': Richmond workers join nationwide Starbucks strike

RICHMOND, Va. — About a dozen Starbucks employees went on strike outside of 1017 North Arthur Ashe Boulevard in frigid cold temperatures Christmas Eve.

The staff joined more than 300 stores across the country striking what the Starbucks Workers Union calls “unfair labor practices” and “stalled negotiations."

“We have a lot of supplies. We have hand warmers. We told everyone to dress warmly,” strike captain Jazzy Mueller said.

The employees started their strike at 7 a.m. while chanting "No contract, no coffee." Workers at other Richmond locations were scheduled to join the strike at Noon.

CBS News reported roughly 5,000 workers expected to join the five-day labor action that comes to a close later in the day, according to the employees' union.

“There are hundreds of unresolved unfair labor practices that the company has put on with union busting and things like that that the company promised to resolve by the end of the year, and they have not followed through with that,” Mueller explained.

Workers United has unionized more than 500 Starbucks stores across the country.

They said the coffee chain proposed an economic package without an immediate wage increase and a guaranteed raise of 1.5 percent in future years.

In a statement posted on their website, a Starbucks spokesperson said Workers United prematurely ended a bargaining session last week.

“Workers United proposals call for an immediate increase in the minimum wage of hourly partners by 64%, and by 77% over the life of a three-year contract. These proposals are not sustainable, especially when the investments we continually make to our total benefits package are the hallmarks of what differentiates us as an employer – and, what makes us proud to work at Starbucks,” said Sara Kelly, Starbucks executive vice president and chief partner officer.

The union said on Monday their strike forced more than 60 locations to close during a busy holiday sale season. The Arthur Ashe Boulevard location remained open as the employees were striking outside.

“We want people to see us as humans, as people that deserve good living wages, people that deserve a workplace without unfair labor practices, and without union busting,” Mueller said. “We're here, and without us, you can't have your coffee, so support us.”

