Starbucks is once again turning a closed bank branch into a new location

Starbucks is planning to convert the former Wells Fargo branch at 7101 W. Broad St. into a coffee shop.
Posted at 7:42 AM, Sep 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-05 07:44:05-04

RICHMOND, Va. — Starbucks is yet again cashing in on the Richmond area’s stock of shuttered bank branches. The Seattle, Washington-based coffee giant is planning to convert the former Wells Fargo branch at 7101 W. Broad St. into a coffee shop, according to a building permit filed with Henrico County. The vacant building, near Glenside Drive, features a drive-thru that Starbucks plans to use. The property is next to a Waffle House and across the street from the West Broad Honda dealership.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

