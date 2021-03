HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Starbucks is looking to deposit a new standalone location in a West End shopping center where it already has an in-line storefront. The Seattle-based coffee chain has plans for a new-construction store at the Gayton Crossing shopping center, where it would be built on top of what is now a Virginia Credit Union ATM kiosk. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

