This talent show featured Henrico students singing, rapping and stepping

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — It was a star-studded, Star Struck event, featuring local stars from The Academy at Virginia Randolph.

Students showcased their talents in front of their peers. The talent show featured students playing the guitar, singing, rapping and even stepping.

The theme was "Don't Quit - Keep Going;" serving as a great reminder for the high school students who are working hard to overcome various challenges and achieve their ultimate goal of graduating.

CBS 6 anchor GeNienne Samuels was one of the guest speakers at the talent show. She reminded students that bad decisions don't define them as long as they learn from them; their past doesn't dictate their future, they do; and it's important to surround themselves with people who encourage and uplift them.

The talented student performers included:
Zion Smith - Guitarist
Ja'Saun Boldin (AKA Saun b) - Singer
Tee Tee - Singer
AVR Steppers
Kyhee - Singer
Tray City - Comedian

Speakers
GeNienne Samuels
Shenilla "Nelly" Simms - Owner of Born Fresh apparel
William Smith - Owner of Wildhearts Club Tattoo Lounge & Suppliers
Chelsea Brown - Owner of Lou Realty
Lonnie B.

