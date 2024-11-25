This talent show featured Henrico students singing, rapping and stepping

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — It was a star-studded, Star Struck event, featuring local stars from The Academy at Virginia Randolph.

Students showcased their talents in front of their peers. The talent show featured students playing the guitar, singing, rapping and even stepping.

The theme was "Don't Quit - Keep Going;" serving as a great reminder for the high school students who are working hard to overcome various challenges and achieve their ultimate goal of graduating.

CBS 6 anchor GeNienne Samuels was one of the guest speakers at the talent show. She reminded students that bad decisions don't define them as long as they learn from them; their past doesn't dictate their future, they do; and it's important to surround themselves with people who encourage and uplift them.

The talented student performers included:

Zion Smith - Guitarist

Ja'Saun Boldin (AKA Saun b) - Singer

Tee Tee - Singer

AVR Steppers

Kyhee - Singer

Tray City - Comedian

Speakers

GeNienne Samuels

Shenilla "Nelly" Simms - Owner of Born Fresh apparel

William Smith - Owner of Wildhearts Club Tattoo Lounge & Suppliers

Chelsea Brown - Owner of Lou Realty

Lonnie B.

