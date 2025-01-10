Water main break shuts down Staples Mill Road, expected to impact Friday morning commute

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A water main break on Staples Mill Road is expected to impact the Friday morning commute.

Henrico police said the break happened at the intersection of Staples Mill Road and Thalbro Street.

Staples Mill is shut down in both directions so the Department of Public Utilities can restore the roadway.

Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes Friday morning.



