Water main break shuts down Staples Mill Road, expected to impact Friday morning commute

WTVR
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A water main break on Staples Mill Road is expected to impact the Friday morning commute.

Henrico police said the break happened at the intersection of Staples Mill Road and Thalbro Street.

Staples Mill is shut down in both directions so the Department of Public Utilities can restore the roadway.

Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes Friday morning.

This is a developing story. Email more information and photos to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

