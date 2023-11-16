Watch Now
Water main break closes Staples Mill Road near West Broad Street

Henrico County
Posted at 4:45 PM, Nov 16, 2023
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- All lanes of Staples Mill Road are closed near West Broad Street as crews work to repair a broken water main.

"A detour is directing traffic around the work zone via Libbie Avenue and Bethlehem Road," a Henrico County spokesperson said Thursday afternoon. "The Department of Public Utilities has initiated repairs and expects to reopen the closed lanes by 6 a.m. Friday."

Previously, the right and center lanes of Staples Mill Road were closed between West Marshall Street and Park Lane due to the break.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

