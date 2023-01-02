Man killed walking on Staples Mill Road was hit by pickup, police say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police said a man walking along Staples Mills Road has died after he was hit by a pickup truck Sunday night.

Officers were called to the intersection of Staples Mill Road at Old Staples Mill Road just before 11:05 p.m. to investigate a crash involving a pickup hitting a pedestrian, Lt. Jermaine Alley with Henrico Police said.

Police said the victim, who officers are working to identify, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck "waited for authorities and is cooperating with our investigation," Alley said.

Police said "a significant portion" of Staples Mill Road westbound from Old Staples Mill Road would likely be closed until roughly 2:30 a.m.

"We are asking the public to avoid this intersection of Staples Mill Road and Old Staples Mill Road if possible during this road closure," Alley said.

If you have information that the crash that could help officers, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers 804-780-1000. If you were in the area and saw something, submit an anonymous tip via www.P3tips.com. All tips submitted on P3Tips or Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.