HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- One adult was taken to the hospital and two children were treated at the scene of a house fire in Henrico.

Firefighters were called to the 5800 block of Staples Mill Road, near Dumbarton Road, on Wednesday morning.

The adult's injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

The cause of the house fire remained under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.