Kinsale looks to transform corner of Staples Mill and Broad in Henrico County

RICHMOND, Va. -- It turns out that Kinsale Capital Group is planning more than just an office renovation on the land it owns near Willow Lawn.

The publicly traded specialty insurance company led by CEO Michael Kehoe, with the help of Marchetti Development, is planning a $450 million redevelopment of the former Anthem Inc. campus at the northeast corner of West Broad Street and Staples Mill Road.

According to documents filed in Henrico County, they’re looking to build nearly a million square feet of new construction on the 29-acre plot, with plans for 692 apartments, a 147-room hotel, more than 350,000 square feet of new office space and over 32,000 square feet of street-level retail.

Kinsale and Marchetti Development, a local firm led by father-son duo Joe Marchetti Jr. and Joe Marchetti III, are seeking a provisional-use permit to green-light the project. Their request was heard at the Henrico Planning Commission meeting Thursday night, where the commission unanimously recommended approval.

