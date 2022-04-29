Watch
Stafford mass shooting threat believed to be 'swatting attempt,' deputies say

Posted at 11:06 AM, Apr 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-29 11:08:56-04

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Authorities said a social media threat about a mass shooting in Stafford County is believed to be a "swatting attempt."

Maj. Shawn Kimmitz with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office called the threat not credible and said detectives are investigating the incident.

"Swatting is a prank call to emergency services to elicit a large law enforcement response," Kimmitz wrote.

Investigators have been in touch with Stafford County Public Schools to "ensure the safety of our students and staff," Kimmitz said.

"Thank you to everyone that called and messaged us regarding the threat," Kimmitz said.

Kimmitz said the sheriff’s office is working with state and federal law enforcement to identify the person or persons responsible.

Authorities did not elaborate on the specifics of the threat.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

