They pulled over to help a crashed driver on I-95. Then they were assaulted.

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. -- The Virginia State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Stafford County.

At 1:51 p.m. Wednesday, a Mercedes vehicle was traveling south on I-95 when it ran off the right side of the interstate. The car struck the guardrail and overturned.

Two drivers pulled off onto the shoulder to provide aid to the driver of the crashed vehicle. When the drivers approached the vehicle, the driver of the Mercedes exited and assaulted them.

The driver and one of the motorists were transported to Mary Washington Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash and assaults continue to remain under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

