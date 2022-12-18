2-car crash causes Virginia school bus carrying elementary students to hit embankment, roll onto side

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. -- A two-car wreck caused a school bus carrying elementary school students home Friday afternoon to crash into an embankment and roll onto its side in Stafford County.

Officials with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said the "serious accident" happened in the 1300 block of Brooke Road just before 3:30 p.m.

Deputies said a blue Volkswagen sedan was traveling behind school bus #227, which had just left Grafton Village Elementary School and had 12 students onboard, when the car "went into the oncoming lane, across the double yellow lines passing the school bus, and struck a southbound red Dodge SUV nearly head-on."

The scar then clipped the front of the school bus, hit the embankment and overturned, according to deputies.

Officials said the impact of the crash also sent the school bus into the embankment, which caused it to roll onto its side.

Stafford Sheriff's Office

Two students were taken by rescue squad to the hospital to be checked for their injuries.

The drivers of the Volkswagen and Dodge were also taken to the hospital.

Officials said none of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening.

Deputies thanked Grafton Village Elementary School's principal and staff for coming to the scene and helping coordinate the reunification of the "brave students" with their families at the Brooke Road Commuter Lot.

"Please join us in praying for a speedy recovery for all those involved in the incident," officials said.

The crash remains under investigation.

While deputies said numerous witnesses were interviewed at the scene, anyone with additional information is asked to contact Deputy R.A. Weatherholtz at 540-658-4400.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.