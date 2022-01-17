Man critically injured in Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are investigating a shooting on Richmond's Northside Sunday evening that left a man critically injured.

Officers were called to the 1200 Block of St. Peter’s Street in Gilpin Court for a report of a possible shooting at 6:30 p.m., Capt. John W. Hall Jr. with Richmond Police said.

"Responding officers located an adult male victim suffering from apparent gunshot injury, and the victim was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment," Hall said.

Officials said the man's injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

"Fourth Precinct Officers and Detectives continue to investigate this matter," Hall said.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Major Crimes or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. Both Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.