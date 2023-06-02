Man in custody after 4-hour standoff at Henrico apartments

Watch Now
HENRICO COUNTY Va. -- A man is in custody after a standoff with multiple police agencies that lasted more than four hours Thursday at the St. Luke Apartments in Henrico County.

The incident started when officers spotted the suspect in a breezeway at the apartments around 4:30 p.m., Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Police said they had felony firearms warrants for the man, who ran into a nearby apartment and refused to come out, according to sources.

Negotiators along with the SWAT team responded and officers were eventually able to make the arrest without incident.

Sources told Burkett the man will be booked at the Richmond Justice Center.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

