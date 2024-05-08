St. Francis hospital putting finishing touches on $108 million expansion

RICHMOND, Va. --After more than two years of construction, a nine-figure expansion project at St. Francis Medical Center is coming to fruition.

Bon Secours is largely finished with its project to add a two-story, 110,000-square-foot addition to the hospital near Midlothian.

The $108 million project included 55 new acute-care beds, as well as renovations to 70,000 square feet of existing space and other new equipment. It brings St. Francis to about 463,000 square feet in size.

The additional acute-care beds are anticipated to be fully operational by early June, according to St. Francis COO Joey Trapani. He said they will bring the hospital’s acute-care bed count to 185.

