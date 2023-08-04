St. Elizabeth Jazz and Food Festival returns Saturday after two-year in person hiatus

RICHMOND, Va. -- The St. Elizabeth Jazz and Food Festival has been drawing jazz lovers into Richmond from Central Virginia and neighboring states, and it will make its return this weekend after a two-year in person hiatus.

The jazz festival attracts some of the top musicians in Central Virginia and visitors alike.

St. Elizabeth Catholic Church was looking for a way to raise funds in order to make necessary repairs to the parish and to support the church’s community programs, fuel and rent assistance, a food pantry, and social justice and social outreach.

“A lot of committees were trying to raise money independently, women's group, men's group, social ministry. So, I said, 'let's do one thing'”, long-time church member and creator of the jazz festival Larry Williford said.

That one thing was to host a Jazz and Food Festival, a suggestion that came in 13 years ago. Ever since then, the church has been able to host the St. Elizabeth Jazz and Food Festival with much success.

“My hope was, I'm a big dreamer. I thought one day, we could take this thing over to the Richmond Raceway and make it big," Williford said.

Although dreams have no expiration, the congregation decided for now to keep the festival in Highland Park, drawing jazz lovers from across state lines.

St. Elizabeth was founded in November of 1923, and the church has been celebrating its centennial all year.

Members now include those from Richmond, Africa, the Caribbean, and even longtime member US Senator Tim Kaine.

This year's Jazz and Food Festival will take place Saturday, with gates opening at 11 a.m. Performances will start at 11:30 a.m.

The festival will feature, Pumphouse Blues, the Dap Mallory Band, Glenroy Bailey & Company, James Saxsmo Gates, Plunky & Oneness, and Legacy Band.

There is no need to bring food, as there will be seven food trucks on site. "The Knights of Columbus from St. Michael's they're gonna do hamburgers and hot dogs here and The Ladies Hibernians, they will be selling food also,” Williford said.

There will be a kids zone, vendors, and community partners like the Metropolitan Business League Youth Entreprise Program, and your emcee-ing the event is CBS 6's very own Antoinette Essa.

Donations for the event are $10, and St. Elizabeth Catholic Church is located at 2712 2nd Avenue in Richmond.

For more information, you can visit the festival’s website, here.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click hereto email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!