Drone video shows house fire that displaced Chesterfield family

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Two adults and three children were displaced after a Chesterfield home went up in flames Sunday morning.

Crews responded to a call for a house fire on St Cecelia Drive around 8 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they saw flames coming out of the roof and back of the home.

Everyone made it out of the home safely, but one person and a firefighter suffered minor injuries, according to officials.

The family is being helped by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.