Shave-a-thon raises money for childhood cancer research: 'It’s special'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Dozens of men and women shaved their heads Saturday during the annual St. Baldrick’s head-shaving event to raise money in the fight to cure childhood cancers.

This Irish Festival Headshave was held virtually because of the pandemic.

Lots of folks hopped on Zoom to join in while a few folks shaved their heads at the Confident Barbershop on Three Chopt Road in Henrico.

“It’s special because everybody is thinking about the kids that have cancer,” said Robert Lewis, who volunteered to shave his head. “It's one of the least funded areas of cancer research in the United States.”

Proceeds from the event, which raised more than $4,000, benefit the St. Baldrick’s Foundation and their mission to conquer childhood cancers.

