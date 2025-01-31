Police: Driver fatally struck woman in Country Club of Virginia parking lot

RICHMOND, Va. — A driver fatally struck a woman who was crossing a parking lot at the Country Club of Virginia Friday morning, according to police.

The woman's name has not yet been released.

"Officers were called to the parking lot of a local business located in the 6000 block of St. Andrews Lane for the report of a collision," a Richmond Police spokesperson said.

"Officers arrived and found an adult female down on the ground unconscious after being struck by a pick-up truck. She was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene."

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing, according to police.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share news of a tragedy that struck our CCV family this morning. An incident involving a pedestrian and car occurred on the Westhampton Campus, unfortunately taking the life of one of our members," a message club leaders sent to members read. "Today is a very sad day for our Club. Our community is shaken, and our thoughts and condolences are with all the individuals and families involved. Now, more than ever, is a time to come together, offering strength and support to one another."

Anyone with information is asked to call Richmond Police Crash Team Investigator Drago at 804-646-1369 or call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.