Grocery store planned for new Chesterfield development 'Springline at District 60'

Springline at District 60.jpg
Richmond BizSense
A rendering of the planned Springline at District 60 mixed-use development in Chesterfield County. Construction is underway on the development, which is being built on the site of the old Spring Rock Green shopping center.
Springline at District 60.jpg
Posted at 6:22 AM, Sep 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-28 06:22:11-04

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The effort to redevelop Spring Rock Green now includes a future grocery store, one of the project’s developers said this week.

The 15,000- to 20,000-square-foot store would be built for an unidentified grocer and would be next to The James, a sizable mixed-use building that’s also part of the first phase of Springline at District 60, which is replacing the old shopping center on Midlothian Turnpike at the interchange with Chippenham Parkway.

