Italian restaurant Sprezza changes Richmond neighborhoods

RICHMOND, Va. -- After a year in Shockoe Slip, an Italian eatery is heading west to a longtime Fan restaurant space. Sprezza is preparing to relocate to 203 N. Lombardy St., according to plans filed recently with the city. Initially founded as a pop-up in 2021, Sprezza opened in the former Morton’s The Steakhouse space late last year at the corner of East Canal and Virginia streets.

Last week the restaurant announced on social media that it was closing in Shockoe Slip and heading to an undisclosed location in the Fan. A few days after the announcement, owner Angela Petruzzelli filed for an ABC license and certificate of occupancy for Sprezza for the Lombardy Street address.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.