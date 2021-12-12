Richmond house fire leaves 2 homeless

RICHMOND, Va. – Firefighters are investigating what sparked a house fire on Richmond’s East End Saturday afternoon that displaced two people.

Crews were called to a home in 1500 block of Spotsylvania Street just after 1:55 p.m.

“Heavy fire and smoke upon arrival," Richmond Fire Battalion Chief Richard Lewis said. "We initiated a interior fire attack and were able to extinguish the fire in 6 or 7 minutes."

Two people and two pets were inside the home when the fire broke out, but made it out safely, according to Lewis.

The Red Cross is assisting the family that was displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.