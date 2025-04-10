Neighbor who grabbed weapon and entered Virginia gunfight won't be charged

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. — As two groups of teenagers exchanged gunfire in a Spotsylvania County community Tuesday, a neighbor heard the gunshots, grabbed his weapon, and walked outside, the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office confirmed to CBS 6 on Thursday.

"When he went outside, the suspects were still shooting. The citizen fired his weapon, striking one of the suspects," Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office Major Elizabeth Scott said in an email. "Another neighbor who also witnessed the shooting told the neighbor that there were other shooters nearby. The citizen retreated back into his home and waited for law enforcement. Upon interviewing all witnesses, it was determined that the citizen will not be charged."

The sheriff's office has not yet released information about the condition of the person the neighbor shot.

"He had a shotgun, started shooting," a witness named Rodney told CBS 6 about the neighbor who entered the gunfight. "I definitely did see at least one shot fired from somebody inside the house or something like that."

A second neighbor, who did not witness the shooting, shared his thoughts on the situation.

"I don't think that neighbor should have intervened in somebody else's affairs," he said. "That was not his calling; that was for the authorities to deal with."

Ultimately, three people were killed, and at least four people were arrested in connection to the shootout on Olde Greenwich Circle.

Investigators said the initial investigation revealed the motive for the shooting was "an illegal gun sale/robbery."

Two 16-year-olds, one 17-year-old, and 18-year-old Jeremiah Upson were charged early Wednesday morning with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and unlawful assembly.

The deceased include:



Chase Feaster, 18, of Spotsylvania County

Alonzo Goffney, 18, of Spotsylvania County

A 20-year-old man whose name is being withheld pending confirmation by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Doorbell camera and cellphone video from neighbors given to CBS 6 shows some of the aftermath—starting with two people holding long guns walking back toward the area where the shooting happened—and it appears blood soaked the arm of one of them.



Watch: Cellphone video captured by neighbors

Video shows people with guns during Virginia mass shooting

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

