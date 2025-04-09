Watch Now
Pilot, passenger injured after small plane crashes in Spotsylvania, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. — A pilot and passenger are injured after a small plane crashed in Spotsylvania County on Wednesday afternoon, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The crash happened near Scarlet Oak Road, off of Gordon Road.

Sources say the pilot called a mayday before the crash. There was one passenger on board at the time of the crash.

According to the 511VA map, drivers in the area should expect delays.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

