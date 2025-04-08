3 dead, 3 injured in Spotsylvania mass shooting

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. — Three people are dead and three others are injured after a mass shooting in Spotsylvania County, according to police.

The shooting happened in the area of Olde Greenwich Circle around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Spotsylvania Sheriff Roger Harris posted a message to residents around 6 p.m., alerting them to a heavy police presence and advising them to avoid the area.

Police do not have any suspects in custody, and continue to ask residents to avoid the area.

CBS 6 Crime Insider Jon Burkett is at the scene and working to learn more. Crime Insider sources say children are involved in the shooting.

Sources also indicate the shooting is not related to a domestic incident.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

