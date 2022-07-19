Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Spotsylvania deputy on leave after shooting seriously injures man

Man seriously injured after being shot by officer in domestic incident, Crime Insider sources say
WTVR
Man seriously injured after being shot by officer in domestic incident, Crime Insider sources say
Posted at 10:32 PM, Jul 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-18 22:38:58-04

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. -- A man was critically injured in Spotsylvania County on Monday night after he was shot by an officer who was responding to a domestic incident.

Around 6 p.m. on Monday, deputies received a domestic with a weapon call from someone inside a home in the 6600 block of Timberbrook Lane in Spotsylvania County.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that the suspect met an officer with a weapon and tried to attack the officer. The deputy then shot and seriously injured the man, who is described to be in his mid to late 20s.

Authorities told Jon Burkett that the man who was shot will at least face an attempted malicious wounding charge.

The officer involved in the incident was not injured. Per standard procedure, the officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave.

Officers are continuing their investigation into the incident which will include a review of the officer's worn body camera.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone