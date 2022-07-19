Spotsylvania deputy on leave after shooting seriously injures man

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. -- A man was critically injured in Spotsylvania County on Monday night after he was shot by an officer who was responding to a domestic incident.

Around 6 p.m. on Monday, deputies received a domestic with a weapon call from someone inside a home in the 6600 block of Timberbrook Lane in Spotsylvania County.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that the suspect met an officer with a weapon and tried to attack the officer. The deputy then shot and seriously injured the man, who is described to be in his mid to late 20s.

Authorities told Jon Burkett that the man who was shot will at least face an attempted malicious wounding charge.

The officer involved in the incident was not injured. Per standard procedure, the officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave.

Officers are continuing their investigation into the incident which will include a review of the officer's worn body camera.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.