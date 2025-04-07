Gun goes off in 3rd-grader's backpack at Virginia school

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. — A third grader at Lee Hill Elementary School in Spotsylvania County had a handgun discharge in their backpack this morning, according to the Sheriff's Office.

No one was injured during the incident, which happened around 10:50 a.m. Once the gun discharged, the teacher evacuated all 26 students from the classroom and notified the School Resource Officer.

After the preliminary investigation, officials said there was no intent to do harm by the student. Detectives are conducting interviews with the student and the student’s parents.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

