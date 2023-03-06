Sportable's River City Classic Wheelchair Basketball Tournament returns to Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Winners were crowned Sunday in the River City Classic as the adult wheelchair basketball tournament wrapped up its final day.

The free event was hosted by the Sportable Rim Riders, a wheelchair basketball team that's called Richmond home for more than 40 years.

The tournament, which began Saturday at RockIt Sports in Henrico, featured a dozen Division II and III teams from across the East Coast.

Sportable provides opportunities to more than 400 athletes with disabilities through its adaptive sports programs.

