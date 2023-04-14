Sportable hosting its first-ever, all-star wheelchair basketball game

RICHMOND, Va. — Central Virginia’s premier accessible sports club will host its first All-Star wheelchair basketball game this weekend.

Top players from all over Virginia will face off in Sportable's “95 versus 64 All-Star Game” during the RVA Adaptive Sports Festival. Tip-off is slated for 1 p.m. on Saturday at Glen Allen High School.

Hunter Leemon is the executive director at Sportable, located on Overbrook Road in Richmond.

“I feel like we create a really safe environment for people to come and participate — and that's awesome,” Leemon explained. “Because a lot of times, all of our athletes... they're coming from places where they may not have a safe environment. So, they have an environment where they can come, they can play, and they compete.”

The festival this weekend is described as the largest exposition in the region of sports and recreational opportunities for people of all ages with disabilities.

“Featuring two-time Paralympic Gold Medalist Trevon Jenifer, members of the Sportable Rim Riders, and players from four other Virginia-based teams, the 95 vs 64 All-Star Game will take place on the marquee court during the RVA Adaptive Sports Festival presented by C&F Bank and C&F Mortgage,” according to a press release.

Nonstop wheelchair sports action on three courts, 16 adaptive sports demonstrations and more than 70 community partners will be in attendance throughout the event.

Registration is available now at Sportable.org