The awesome reason all these corgis were at a Virginia brewery

Highlights from 2024 Splootfest hosted by the RVA Corgi Club
GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. -- The 2024 Splootfest hosted by the RVA Corgi Club took place Sunday at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery in Goochland County.

The free event included vendors, raffles, a corgi costume contest, pet photos, and of course, the corgi race.

Chelsea Shortridge and her dog, Rosie, were excited to cheer on and celebrate all the different breeds of corgis.

"It's just cool because every dog is so different and you come here and they all kind of look alike a little bit,” Shortridge said. “But you're like, ‘Wow. These dogs are so special.' And you see how special they are to everyone else. We came last year, we’ve got to do this every year."

All breeds of dogs were welcome at the event, according to organizers.

