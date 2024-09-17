How you can help Richmond's youngest hospital patients during Halloween

RICHMOND, Va. — Spirit Halloween is teaming up with the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU to help support young patients who may be spending the holiday at the hospital.

Now through Halloween, you can support the fundraising campaign by using a 10 percent off coupon in-store or by entering the code “GIVING2024” online.

The popular Halloween costume and decoration store will donate that 10 percent back to the Children’s Hospital in Downtown Richmond.

In-store shoppers can also donate at the checkout.

The money goes to the hospital’s Child Life team, a network of specialists who support patients and their families by making the experience less scary for kids.

Rachel Bruni serves as executive director of Corporate Partnerships within the Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Last year, Spirit Halloween and the local community helped raise more than $140,000 for the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.

“We are just so honored to have the chance to work with a company like this who really cares about giving back and helping kids who are in a hospital setting,” Bruni explained. “They're dealing with some pretty big things and trying to bring joy and levity in the midst of all of that.”

Since 2010, total donations have surpassed $1,000,000.

Each year, Spirit Halloween throws a Halloween party for the patients. They deliver costumes, pumpkin painting, goodies and more for all patients and families to enjoy.

Participating Richmond Region locations:

Spirit Halloween Short Pump Town Center: 11800 West Broad Street, Suite 2650

Spirit Halloween Staples Mill: 9061 Staples Mill Road

Spirit Halloween Harrisonburg: 1790 East Market Street, Suite 64A

Spirit Halloween Lynchburg: 3405 Candlers Mountain Road

Spirit Halloween Tuckernuck: 9120 West Broad Street 9/14

Spirit Halloween Chesterfield Mall: 11500 Midlothian Turnpike 9/15

Spirit Halloween West Chester: 313 Perimeter Drive

Spirit Halloween Charlottesville: 393 Zan Road

Spirit Halloween Colonial Heights: 60 Southgate Square Spirit Halloween Swift Creek: 13315 Rittenhouse Drive

Spirit Halloween Waynesboro: 794 East Main Street