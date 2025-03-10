Watch Now
Spirit Airlines to fly direct from Richmond to New York City

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on March 10, 2025
RICHMOND, Va. — You will soon have a new way to travel from Richmond to New York City.

Spirit Airlines announced Monday it will launch nonstop flights between Richmond and LaGuardia Airport in New York City.

The Richmond-LaGuardia route will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays when service starts on May 7.

The cheapest tickets on Spirit.com appear to be $90 each way.

"This new route strengthens connectivity between Richmond and a major business and leisure destination, benefiting both our community and visitors," President and CEO of the Capital Region Airport Commission Perry Miller said.

