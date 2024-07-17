Where speed cameras will be installed in Hopewell: 'It'll help a lot'

HOPEWELL, Va. -- Speed cameras are coming to three different school zones in Hopewell in order to hinder high speeds and unsafe driving.

Dr. Jay McClain, Deputy Superintendent of Hopewell City Schools says this is partly in response to concerns from those who know the roads best: school bus drivers.

“We heard from our bus drivers too, and cars speeding past them or not necessarily adhere to the bus safety laws,” he said. “So this just kind of goes with all the other pieces of what we want to have for better safety.”

Last week, Chief Rick Edwards touched on speeding concerns at an RPD press briefing.

“We need to just continue to push that message, when you’re driving through these locations to slow down, it can actually save lives, including the operator themselves,” Edwards said.

John L. Jones is a custodian at Carter G. Woodson Elementary School. During the summertime, he walks from work to the gas station across the street for lunch, playing music from his speaker along the way. He says that speed cameras would be a great addition to the area.

“You need them. I think it’d be nice,” he said. “It’ll help a lot.”

Just a few yards away, a Trilogy Electrical team was getting to work on installing a speed camera in front of the elementary school. Linwood Moneymaker is the head electrician on the project, which he anticipates will take just a day to finish. He says the cameras are a necessity.

“You don’t want people flying down the road…You can’t be having that,” he said. “So I think it’s a great idea to have them. It might slow [drivers] down a bit if they think about it.”

Moneymaker says he is confident in the camera's ability to work. His reason?

“My son got a ticket from one...They definitely work. He got a ticket from one I put up,” he said.

The cameras are expected to be used starting July 29. There will be a 30-day grace period for anyone caught speeding by one of the cameras. Citations will be 100 dollars each.

