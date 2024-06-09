Watch Now
'We help each other,' athlete says at Special Olympics Virginia's Summer Games

Special Olympics Virginia Summer Games
Posted at 10:22 PM, Jun 08, 2024

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- More than 1,200 athletes competed in a variety of sports across the Greater Richmond area during Special Olympics Virginia's annual Summer Games.

Two thousand volunteers made it possible for the athletes to demonstrate their skills in five different sports: bowling, softball, swimming, tennis and track and field.

Ricky Foster, who said he had been competing in the games since he was eight years old, took part in in running and the javelin throw at the University of Richmond.

"We help each other," the 33-year-old explained. "If something happens to us, somebody goes down, we push them right back up."

Foster said he placed fourth in his race.

Congratulations to all the athletes taking part in the Summer Games.

