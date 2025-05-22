Virginia police officers break Special Olympics Virginia fundraising record

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia law enforcement officers are carrying the flame of hope across the Commonwealth for a record-breaking fundraiser.

The kick-off for the Virginia Law Enforcement Torch Run, benefiting Special Olympics Virginia, was held at the Keystone Antique Truck and Tractor Museum in Colonial Heights Thursday morning.



The torch run is the largest public awareness and fundraising event for the Special Olympics, which provides year-round sports training and competition for people with intellectual disabilities.

Paul Moretti has been participating in Special Olympics sports since 1991.

"Your efforts allow more than 21,000 athletes right here in Virginia to reach for the stars and to achieve their dreams," Moretti said at the kick-off event. "You make Special Olympics happen. You make Special Olympics possible. Your support gives me and all the other Special Olympic athletes our opportunity, but Special Olympics is not about a disability, it's about our abilities."

As of Thursday morning, the torch run has raised over $1,960,000, breaking a record as the largest contribution ever for Special Olympics Virginia.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube