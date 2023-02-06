How jumping in the freezing ocean helped raise $1.5M for Special Olympics

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- Running into the freezing ocean isn't something that most people would do, but for those who support the Special Olympics and for the Olympians themselves, the Polar Plunge is an important part of the new year.

Scott Tucker was one of the hundreds of people who jumped into the freezing ocean. It's an event that he has participated in for over 20 years.

"The Polar Plunge is the Special Olympics' Virginia biggest fundraiser. This year, we raised $1.5 million and local areas can raise money and they get 50% of what they raise," Joyce Tucker, Scott's mother, said.

Scott is a member of the Special Olympics Area 16 which raised almost $32,000 for the event. Scott was able to raise a record $4,400 for this year's event.

"It makes us feel great to be able to give back to one, a part of the community, but then also someone who is near and dear and close to our heart," Kiara McFarland with Colonial Heights' Chick-fil-A said.

"Oh my gosh, he is amazing. He is so loving and energetic and he reminds me a lot of my son," Nicole Pegram, the owner of Daffodil Bouqitue, said. "We raised a little bit of money to give to Scott, to help him with the Polar Plunge. The Special Olympics is actually dear to my heart. My son actually has a disability, I was very eager to help him."

The money raised with this event will help keep participants active.

"A lot of people can't afford to take their kids to activities and Special Olympics is a way to compete but also have fun at the same time," Joyce said.

Those who donate money can see exactly where it goes by just going online and finding posts from all the events and competitions held across the Commonwealth.