Virginia athlete's family says Special Olympics means so much to 'see her blossom and grow'

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Polar Plunge is a huge fundraiser for Special Olympics Virginia, which allows special needs athletes to compete in various sports throughout the year.

The annual plunge means so much to the athletes and their families, like the Cooke family of Chesapeake.

Nicole Cooke has been bowling with Special Olympics for 15 years.

"It makes me happy when I get a strike and not getting gutterballs," Nicole told me. "I don't like getting gutterballs."

"It means taking pride in doing what she's doing, showing, meeting new friends, showing other people how to do activities," said Nicole's mom, Melissa Cooke. "She takes pride in it. She's become more outgoing, social. She loves talking to everybody and making friends."

It's also important to Cooke.

"It means a great deal because when you're told your child has special needs and you don't know what their future is going to be, seeing her blossom and grow it's worth it all," Cooke said.

And it's not just bowling - over the years, Nicole has participated in soccer, basketball, swimming, and cheerleading.

"It's made me more confident in doing different things -- having fun and making friends and learning new stuff," she said in agreement with her mom.

Sherry York, who has volunteered with Special Olympics for 30 years, says these sports programs are pivotal in the lives of these special needs athletes.

"It's everything to them; where they can fit in," York told me. "A lot of them never had the opportunity in school to be able to do sports."

She says that's why this weekend's Polar Plunge is so important. It's their largest fundraiser.

"It goes to our athletes, it goes to the programs to be able to fund their transportation to be able to go to tournaments, it goes for uniforms, it goes for their gear," York stressed.

"All your donations support a great cause, the athletes are able to get out and be proud of themselves," Nicole's mom added.

She had a special message for Special Olympics: "Thank you so much for being there... thanks to everyone who's made donations."

There's still time to make donations. Saturday's plunge took place at the oceanfront near 31st Street. For details, click here.