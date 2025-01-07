Richmond SPCA thankful for neighbors helping with water amid outage, pressure issues

RICHMOND, Va. — The city of Richmond may be in the midst of a water crisis, but that's not stopping neighbors from helping animals in need.

The SPCA says they've been touched by the response from the community in helping them take care of the animals.

Richmonders have been filling all kinds of containers with water for the SPCA and bringing in cases of drinking water.

The SPCA also asked community members for help with laundry.

