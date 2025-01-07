Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Richmond SPCA thankful for neighbors helping with water amid outage, pressure issues

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on January 7, 2025
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — The city of Richmond may be in the midst of a water crisis, but that's not stopping neighbors from helping animals in need.

The SPCA says they've been touched by the response from the community in helping them take care of the animals.

Richmonders have been filling all kinds of containers with water for the SPCA and bringing in cases of drinking water.

The SPCA also asked community members for help with laundry.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone