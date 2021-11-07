Watch
SPCA Fur Ball raises hundreds of thousands of dollars for Richmond animals

SPCA raises money at Fur Ball in Richmond, Virginia
Posted at 8:18 AM, Nov 07, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- Some special animals were strutting their stuff in the spotlight on Saturday night in Richmond.

The Richmond SPCA’s 23rd annual Fur Ball had tails wagging at the Jefferson Hotel.

The event is the non-profit’s largest fundraiser of the year.

The highlight of the night is the Pets on Parade.

SPCA alum and their human companions made their big entrance down the Jefferson’s legendary staircase.

At last check nearly $600,000 was raised at the Fur Ball to help homeless pets with medical care.”

