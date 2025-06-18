Virginia governor candidates Earle-Sears and Spanberger outline priorities at campaign rallies

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia's gubernatorial candidates are hitting the campaign trail, with both Republican nominee Winsome Earle-Sears and Democratic nominee Abigail Spanberger outlining their priorities at recent rallies.

Earle-Sears, Virginia's current lieutenant governor, spoke at a rally at the Hippodrome on Tuesday night, focusing her message on tax relief for Virginia families.

"I'm gonna lower the cost of living for working families by building on the $9 billion in tax cuts that we have put in. I'm gonna eliminate taxes on tips, I'm gonna eliminate taxes on goods for our children and yes, I'm gonna eliminate the taxes on cars," Earle-Sears said.

Spanberger, a former representative for Virginia's 7th Congressional District, held her own rally on Monday, where she emphasized affordability and education.

"We need to be talking to voters about the specific plans we have to make the Commonwealth more affordable, to strengthen our schools and create opportunities for all our kids. We need to put Virginia and Virginians first, period. Full stop. That is the job of the governor," Spanberger said.

