PETERSBURG, Va. -- The Southside Virginia Emergency Crew, which provides paramedics for Petersburg, added a fourth ambulance to its fleet this week.

Nearly 80 years after the SVEC began responding to calls, volume is increasing at a faster rate than ever before.

“In 2019 we had around 8,300 calls annually. Last year we were just under 10,000,” Southside Virginia Emergency Crew Director of Operations Jen Lewis said.

“It’s a struggle, and it’s been a struggle kind of since post-Covid has come about,” Lewis said. “People are sicker so the call volume has drastically increased.”

Additionally, the agency estimates it will exceed 11,000 calls or roughly 30 calls a day in 2024.

WTVR Southside Virginia Emergency Crew

Thanks to a boost in funding from Petersburg City Council, SVEC will go from three daytime ambulances to four.

“What we were finding was the trend, especially Monday through Friday during those peak call times, calls for service were coming out, but our ambulances were already designated to a patient that we were caring for,” Lewis explained.

That fourth daytime ambulance staffed with paramedics should help avoid that situation.

Lewis said they have already hired four paramedics and are planning to hire four additional part-time staffers in the near future.

“It’s creating jobs, and ultimately a safer environment,” said Jessica Pilout, who works in Petersburg. “So I definitely try to see things in a positive light, I think it could be a good thing.”

And thanks to grant money, SVEC will not have to use any of the additional money from Petersburg to purchase an additional ambulance.

Part of the additional money from city council will go to salaries and to help pay for the added cost of medical supplies and fuel.

While the fourth ambulance has already been in service, it will transition to full-time in May.

The SVEC will continue to run two ambulances at night.

