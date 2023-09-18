Chesterfield offers update on reopening Southside Speedway

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Spurred by a grassroots movement to see a return of racing to the now-closed Southside Speedway, Chesterfield officials are shifting gears in their bid to revitalize the site. The county confirmed last week its plans to put out a request for proposals to find an operator to reopen the shuttered racetrack. The RFP, which is expected to go out today (Monday), is a change in direction for the property. Chesterfield previously issued a request for qualifications earlier this year seeking developers to reimagine a 57-acre assemblage that includes the track and surrounding land next to River City Sportsplex.

