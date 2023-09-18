Watch Now
Chesterfield offers update on reopening Southside Speedway

Richmond BizSense
The Southside Speedway racetrack has been closed since 2020 and is the subject of an ongoing effort by Chesterfield County to find a developer to revamp the property.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Spurred by a grassroots movement to see a return of racing to the now-closed Southside Speedway, Chesterfield officials are shifting gears in their bid to revitalize the site. The county confirmed last week its plans to put out a request for proposals to find an operator to reopen the shuttered racetrack. The RFP, which is expected to go out today (Monday), is a change in direction for the property. Chesterfield previously issued a request for qualifications earlier this year seeking developers to reimagine a 57-acre assemblage that includes the track and surrounding land next to River City Sportsplex.

