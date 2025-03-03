Watch Now
Racing set to return to Southside Speedway

Richmond BizSense
The Southside Speedway racetrack has been closed since 2020 and is the subject of an ongoing effort by Chesterfield County to find a developer to revamp the property.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Negotiations for a deal touted as the vehicle to bring racing back to Southside Speedway have crossed the finish line.

The Chesterfield Economic Development Authority and Competitive Racing Investments LLC have signed a 20-year lease-to-purchase agreement to allow Competitive Racing to take over operation of the shuttered, county-owned racetrack on Genito Road. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

