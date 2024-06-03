Watch Now
Chesterfield continues Southside Speedway talks with developer as rival team vies for position

Richmond BizSense
The Southside Speedway racetrack has been closed since 2020 and is the subject of an ongoing effort by Chesterfield County to find a developer to revamp the property.
Posted at 6:47 AM, Jun 03, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- It’s been more than five months since Chesterfield County initiated talks to transfer the shuttered Southside Speedway to Competitive Racing Investments LLC, an entity tied to local businessman and racetrack booster Lin O’Neill, for a potential redevelopment and reopening of the venue.

And while it was unclear as of late May where negotiations stood, two things are clear: the discussions between Chesterfield and Competitive Racing are still ongoing; and the rival development team that got passed over for the project still wants to be the one to bring it across the finish line.

In a prepared statement, Economic Development Director Garrett Hart said last week the county remained committed to ongoing talks with O’Neill’s group.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

