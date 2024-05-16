A safe haven for teens. How he plans to help keep Richmond kids off the streets.

RICHMOND, Va. -- After over half a dozen teenagers were shot or shot and killed in April, a father is bringing his mission, The Peaceful Community Foundation, to Richmond.

He's hoping it will prepare teenagers for a future, and not a funeral service.

"They have to want to live and want to do better for themselves," said Osman Mohamed, the owner and president of the Peaceful Community Foundation.

When teenagers falling victim to gun violence became a trending headline in April, the need for a safe place became a glaring issue for the Henrico father.

"I've seen the gun violence everywhere and where I was born and raised in Northeast Africa we don't have that," Mohamed said. "As kids we have fun."

The father of 14 and 16-year-old boys, he says it was his cue to get his South Richmond property ready by the summer.

"I'm offering the place for any volunteers, teachers, anyone trying to tutor can come in and help students go to the next level on solid ground," Mohamed said.

He says after students finish their studies they can play pool, air hockey, and foosball. He will also have a few monitors set up for video games.

He will also have a DJ booth set up, for the kids who want to test their skills at spinning turntables.

All of it is a reward for their work and a way to keep them off the streets and away from violence.

"We are working on providing transportation if the kid is a couple of miles away," Mohamed said. "They can come here if they are willing to do the work and we will transport them from the community to the location."

Mohamed also knows now is a tight time, budget-wise, for families dealing with graduation expenses.

He says if your child has a 3.5 GPA or higher, and has ambitions to further their education, to give his foundation a call and they will help finance their cap and gown costs.

