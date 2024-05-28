Watch Now
Southside Richmond bike shop shifting to new name, business model after closure last year

BizSense
Posted at 6:55 AM, May 28, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- After a tumultuous few months both professionally and personally, Clint Kronenberger is shifting gears with a new incarnation of his bike shop at the corner of Semmes and Forest Hill avenues.

Cornerstone Cycle is expected to open in early June at 3416 Semmes Ave., the same storefront where Kronenberger operated Coqui Cyclery for more than a decade.

Kronenberger’s plan for Cornerstone is to focus on bike service and repairs rather than bike sales, which was the emphasis at Coqui.

The business model pivot, which Kronenberger said is in response to larger trends in the bicycle retail sector, comes in the wake of an unannounced and weekslong closure of Coqui that began in late 2023 and ran into January, frustrating customers who couldn’t gain access to their bikes in the shop at the time.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

