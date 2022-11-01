Multiple injured in Halloween night shootings across Richmond, Crime Insider sources say

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Halloween night violence in Richmond started just before 8:30 p.m. on Monday night with three people shot within 15 minutes.

Two of the shootings happened on the city's Southside while another man was injured in a shooting on the Northside.

A man who was found in the 2300 block of Chamberlayne Avenue is facing life-threatening gunshot wounds after being shot in the stomach, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

The shooting happened just down the street from Richmond Police's fourth precinct.

On the city's Southside, kids were still in their costumes, walking home to find the area taped off. Crime Insider sources said that two men were shot in the legs in the 1600 block of Glenfield Avenue in Hillside Court. Sources said the two men are facing non-life-threatening injuries.

Sources said the two shootings are not connected. Major crimes detectives are looking for information on both shootings. Anyone with information is asked to call their anonymous tip line at (804) 780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.