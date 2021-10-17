Juvenile stabbed at Southpark Mall; 'no danger to community,' police say

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- An investigation is underway after a juvenile was stabbed at Southpark Mall in Colonial Heights Saturday night, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing at the mall at 6:40 p.m., according to Capt. Robert Ruxer with Colonial Heights Police.

The juvenile victim was transported to an hospital, Ruxer said. There was no word on their condition at last check.

WTVR

Officers said in a Facebook post just before 7:40 p.m. that they were investigating an "incident" at the mall, but wrote that there was "no danger to the community."

Investigators noted that while the mall remained open, police were expected to be in the area for the "next several hours."

A photo from the scene showed a heavy police presence outside Dick's Sporting Goods.

Stay with WTVR.com and watch CBS 6 News for updates on this developing story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.